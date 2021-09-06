New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 387.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,596 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.3% during the first quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 20,585,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,610,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,068,000 after purchasing an additional 981,241 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 39.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,282,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,920 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 48.6% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,163 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.9% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 7,426,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,828 shares during the period. 38.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $13.81 on Monday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.72.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was up 222.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.48.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.