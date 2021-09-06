New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on AHCO shares. TheStreet downgraded AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.95.

AHCO stock opened at $24.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Profile

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

