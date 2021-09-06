New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,112 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in 3D Systems by 184.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

DDD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $117,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,287.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $373,640. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $31.97 on Monday. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.24 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.44.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

