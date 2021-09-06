New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,632 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the second quarter worth $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $78,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVLT stock opened at $83.87 on Monday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.72. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 3,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $267,813.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,630 shares of company stock worth $3,341,612. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Summit Insights increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

