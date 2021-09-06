New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 13,200 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Alkermes by 18.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alkermes by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Alkermes by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Alkermes by 27.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Alkermes by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 363,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $29.86 on Monday. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALKS. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

In other Alkermes news, Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,382 shares of company stock worth $1,348,197. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.