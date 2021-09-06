NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NXE stock opened at C$7.14 on Friday. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.12 and a 12 month high of C$7.39.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

About NexGen Energy

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. NexGen has a highly experienced team of uranium industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of uranium deposits and in developing projects through discovery to production.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.