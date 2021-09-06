NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to post $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.50. NextEra Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NEP opened at $80.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.77. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -327.16%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

