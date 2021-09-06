NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,872 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,854,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 26.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 278,989 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $20,333,000 after purchasing an additional 59,033 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,035 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 17.8% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,327 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $4,776,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEP opened at $80.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.77.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -327.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.03 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

