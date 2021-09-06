Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.87 Million Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Graco worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Graco by 503.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Graco by 316.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Graco in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Graco in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.60.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $78.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.33 and its 200-day moving average is $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.22 and a 52 week high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. Graco’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

