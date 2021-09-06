Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,230 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,230 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,970,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 424.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 832,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,889,000 after buying an additional 673,452 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,398.4% in the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,987,000 after buying an additional 591,262 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $35,095,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 455.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $66.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.92. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $68.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

