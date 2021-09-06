Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,900 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yum China by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $62.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.78. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

