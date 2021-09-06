Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 210 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $7,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pool during the second quarter worth $35,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pool by 423.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pool in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

Shares of POOL opened at $496.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.70. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $285.92 and a twelve month high of $498.95.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $4,742,647.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,290,963.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total transaction of $7,237,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,725,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.