Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,940 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in American International Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in American International Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 215,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,965,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in American International Group by 302.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 85,276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in American International Group by 54.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,525,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,799,000 after purchasing an additional 213,927 shares during the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.15.

AIG opened at $55.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

