Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $8,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,816,000 after acquiring an additional 260,821 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its position in Fair Isaac by 92.3% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,710,000 after acquiring an additional 319,723 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 8.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 583,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,377,000 after acquiring an additional 45,520 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 3.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 544,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,591,000 after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $467.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $494.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $380.00 and a 1 year high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FICO. Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.29.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,331.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total value of $8,634,154.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,669,429.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,172 shares of company stock worth $33,124,471 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

