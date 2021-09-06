Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,334 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10,183 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $388.33 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $417.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.23.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $377.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.46.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

