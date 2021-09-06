Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 110.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CZR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.93.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $103.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $113.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.09 and a 200-day moving average of $96.25. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 3.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

