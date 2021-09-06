Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 285,620 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,280 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBCT. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $16.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.51. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st were given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 57.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on PBCT shares. Compass Point raised their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

People’s United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.