Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 28.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its stake in CMS Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 32,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 47.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMS opened at $64.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $264,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

