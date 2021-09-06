Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of STAG Industrial worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 74.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James upped their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Capital One Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $43.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $43.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.07.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

