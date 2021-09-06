Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 590 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Highwoods Properties worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 113.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 345.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIW opened at $46.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.85. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HIW shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

