Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,589,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,384,000 after purchasing an additional 483,058 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 20,624,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,076,000 after purchasing an additional 881,198 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,172,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,885 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,753,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,325,000 after purchasing an additional 47,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,638,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,673 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PK. Truist raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.03.

PK stock opened at $18.68 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.22.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

