Northland Securities Boosts Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $129.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price target hoisted by Northland Securities from $103.00 to $129.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.46.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $116.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $48.53 and a twelve month high of $116.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.78.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 12,220.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,019 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,039,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Quanta Services by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,222,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,716,000 after acquiring an additional 742,281 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 809,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,198,000 after acquiring an additional 547,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Quanta Services by 452.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,583,000 after acquiring an additional 538,698 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

