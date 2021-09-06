Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on September 17th

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Northrim BanCorp has increased its dividend by 60.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Northrim BanCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Northrim BanCorp to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

NRIM stock opened at $42.90 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.51. Northrim BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $266.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

In related news, Director Krystal Murphy Nelson purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,811.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,450 shares in the company, valued at $573,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,168 shares of company stock valued at $90,317. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Northrim BanCorp stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Northrim BanCorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.