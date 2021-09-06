Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Holdings Decreased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 89.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,109,000 after acquiring an additional 506,032 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,026.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 550,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after buying an additional 502,033 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $140,033,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 431,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,798,000 after buying an additional 251,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 730,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,406,000 after buying an additional 243,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $365.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $364.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.86. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

