NTV Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,700 iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REM. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 315.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 20,296 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after acquiring an additional 214,112 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:REM opened at $37.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average of $36.16.

