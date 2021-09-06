Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on NUAN. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In other Nuance Communications news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,389.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 30.5% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $55.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Nuance Communications has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $55.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.52.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

