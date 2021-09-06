Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Raised to $58.00 at Northland Securities

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price objective upped by Northland Securities from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NTNX. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. OTR Global lowered Nutanix to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.33.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $43.24 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $43.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average of $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.89.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.70 million. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $1,863,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,784 shares in the company, valued at $9,272,179.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 134,594 shares of company stock worth $4,977,610. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 46,651 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Nutanix by 46.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Nutanix by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 4.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.