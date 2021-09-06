Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nyxoah in a report issued on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now expects that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.22). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nyxoah’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

NYXH has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

Nyxoah stock opened at $30.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.35. Nyxoah has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

