OAX Price Tops $0.23 on Top Exchanges (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a market capitalization of $17.37 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000437 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00069218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00016844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.62 or 0.00146460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00048241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $412.14 or 0.00798214 BTC.

About OAX

OAX (OAX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,946,351 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official website is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

