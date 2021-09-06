Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $64.70 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $587.92 million and approximately $64.70 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ocean Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00065665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00017295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00151524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00046618 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.15 or 0.00764690 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Coin Profile

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

