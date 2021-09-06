Odyssey (OCN) Price Up 4.4% This Week

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last week, Odyssey has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Odyssey has a total market cap of $8.93 million and approximately $582,157.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Odyssey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.53 or 0.00068813 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00016865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.11 or 0.00145472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.11 or 0.00796219 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00047546 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.