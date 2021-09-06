Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Raised to $270.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OKTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $289.67.

Shares of OKTA opened at $270.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.13. Okta has a 12-month low of $185.05 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $366,326.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,058.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $756,690.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,316.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,303 shares of company stock worth $43,613,762 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Okta by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,622,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Okta by 149.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after acquiring an additional 36,256 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Okta by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 779,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Okta by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

