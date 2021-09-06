Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) PT Raised to $27.50 at B. Riley

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $24.00 to $27.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

OOMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ooma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.10.

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $22.62 on Friday. Ooma has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $524.78 million, a P/E ratio of -205.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Ooma’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 13,089 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $302,617.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 5,890 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $123,807.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,392 shares of company stock worth $1,831,952. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Ooma during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ooma by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ooma by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

