OpenOcean (OOE) Price Reaches $0.89

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001711 BTC on exchanges. OpenOcean has a market capitalization of $69.97 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00066118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.71 or 0.00152072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.58 or 0.00207861 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,811.10 or 0.07363298 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,766.25 or 1.00015848 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.21 or 0.00958702 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,989,285 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

