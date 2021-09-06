Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $113,000 in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the second quarter worth $351,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of MannKind by 199.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 34,019 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the second quarter worth $15,695,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of MannKind by 42.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 252,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the second quarter worth $15,407,000. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.72 on Monday. MannKind Co. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.35.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNKD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MannKind has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

