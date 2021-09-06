Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Orange S.A. (EPA:ORA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €12.80 ($15.06).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Orange in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of EPA ORA opened at €9.55 ($11.23) on Monday. Orange has a twelve month low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a twelve month high of €15.80 ($18.59). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of €10.04.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.