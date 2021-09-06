OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organigram Holdings Inc. is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products primarily in Canada, through a wholly owned subsidiary. Organigram Holdings Inc. is based in Moncton, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Atb Cap Markets reissued a sector perform rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OrganiGram currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.29.

OGI opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.91. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $791.76 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.09.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 190.24% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 59.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 312,437 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in OrganiGram in the second quarter worth $51,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in OrganiGram by 9.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram in the second quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

