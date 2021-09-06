Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) to Issue $0.22 Dividend

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OGFGY opened at $3.00 on Monday. Origin Energy has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34.

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy Ltd. is an integrated energy company, which engages in exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate.

