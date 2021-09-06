Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) to Issue $0.22 Dividend

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OGFGY opened at $3.00 on Monday. Origin Energy has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.34.
About Origin Energy
