Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,832 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $59.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

