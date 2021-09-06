Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,476 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

NYSE:MCD opened at $238.82 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $247.05. The firm has a market cap of $178.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.68.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

