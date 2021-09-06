Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Makes New $493,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,500,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,160,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $59.08 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $59.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.68.

