Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Raises Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,927.72.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,946.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,681.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,558.06. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $959.87 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38,920.20 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

