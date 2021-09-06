Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,396,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 105.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 15,991 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 117.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMOG opened at $162.94 on Monday. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $98.30 and a 52-week high of $195.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.12.

