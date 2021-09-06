Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Outlook Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

OTLK opened at $2.60 on Thursday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $455.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.33.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLK. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO.

