PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target Raised to $60.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.07.

NYSE PD opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 1.29. PagerDuty has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $67.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $2,892,919.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $71,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,678. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 85.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in PagerDuty by 211.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PagerDuty by 63.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

