Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.150-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.28 billion-$5.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.98 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.580 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $5.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $468.22. 54,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.39 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $468.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $397.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.32.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $463.69.

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,069 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,726 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

