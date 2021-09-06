Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth $33,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.10.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOC stock opened at $365.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.