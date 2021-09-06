Parallel Advisors LLC Has $602,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 96.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.74.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.