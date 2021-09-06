Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 14.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Public Storage by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSA opened at $330.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $209.47 and a 52 week high of $331.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $313.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.40%.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,440 shares of company stock worth $18,703,477 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

