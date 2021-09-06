Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPD opened at $22.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.